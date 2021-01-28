Cop dies while undergoing self-quarantine for Covid-19

South Klang District Police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said the 53-year-old escort officer from the Internal Security and Public Order Division died at 9pm, and confirmed that the latter was undergoing quarantine from January 23 to February 1. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, Jan 28 ― A policeman from the South Klang District Police Headquarters who was found positive for Covid-19, died while undergoing self-quarantine at home yesterday.

South Klang District Police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said the 53-year-old escort officer from the Internal Security and Public Order Division died at 9pm, and confirmed that the latter was undergoing quarantine from January 23 to February 1.

“But on whether he died due to Covid-19 or otherwise, I cannot confirm,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He was asked to comment on a statement by a non-governmental organisation that an escort officer had died due to Covid-19. ― Bernama