Scam warning: Melaka police tells public to be wary of calls from 011-23696711

MELAKA, Jan 27 — Melaka police have advised the public to be wary of calls or messages from the phone number 011-23696711, as it is linked to four cheating cases involving losses totalling RM774,430.

Melaka Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt E. Sundra Rajan said the number was traced through the website http://ccid.rmp.gov.my/semakmule/, which was created by the government to prevent Malaysians from falling victim to scams.

He said the latest scam using that number, which has yet to be recorded on the website, involved a lemang trader who was conned of RM96,930 after she started investing in a so-called private shipping company in June last year.

“The 47-year-old woman from Bukit Katil began dealing with the suspect through the phone and then WhatsApp via the numbers 011-23696711 and 011-26486178, in an investment scheme which offered lucrative returns in a period of two weeks.

“The victim was attracted to the offer and deposited RM96,930 as investment and fees including stamping charges into three bank accounts provided by the suspect between June last year and Jan 25 this year,” he said in a statement here today.

Sundra Rajan said after the payments were made, the victim failed to receive any promised returns even though the suspect kept asking for more money from her.

He said the victim did not follow through with the instructions given after realising she had been cheated.

She made a police report yesterday, and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

He reminded the public to be cautious of investment schemes which promise unusually high returns, saying they should verify any phone number or bank account provided to avoid becoming a victim of scams. — Bernama