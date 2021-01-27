Foreign labourer jailed six months for molesting nurse at Kuching hospital

Kusno pleaded guilty to the charge before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali who convicted him under Section 354 of the Penal Code. — Picture via Unsplash

KUCHING, Jan 27 — An Indonesian labourer was sentenced to six months in jail today for outraging the modesty of a 23-year-old nurse, who was treating him for leptospirosis at a hospital here.

Kusno, 52, pleaded guilty to the charge before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali who convicted him under Section 354 of the Penal Code and ordered that the jail term take effect on Aug 18 last year — the date of his arrest.

Also, he will be deported after serving time.

Kusno had initially pleaded not guilty to the charge when appearing in court last year.

According to the brief fact of the case, Kusno had molested the 23-year-old nurse at 8pm on Aug 9 2020.

When the nurse was preparing the treatment for him, Kusno touched her private part and uttered the words: “I want this.”

He did it again when the nurse questioned him, sending the nurse fleeing to her co-workers for help.

Kusno, who hails from West Java, had today pleaded with the court for clemency and also to be returned home soon.