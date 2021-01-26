IGP: Firm action will be taken against those who flout Thaipusam chariot SOPs during journey to Batu Caves

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said PDRM would monitor the route of the chariot from the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, Jalan Tun H.S. Lee, here, to the Sri Subramaniaswamy Temple in Batu Caves. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) will take firm action against those who flout standard operation procedures (SOPs) during the journey of the silver chariot, in conjunction with Thaipusam, tomorrow

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said PDRM would monitor the route of the chariot from the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, Jalan Tun H.S. Lee, here, to the Sri Subramaniaswamy Temple in Batu Caves.

He said the (permitted) journey in question did not include moving in a procession together or standing and observing by any individual or groups along the route.

“It is stressed that the movement of the chariot must abide by the tight conditions and SOPs, namely, the chariot cannot stop at any location along the route while no drum equipment, wind instruments or music are allowed.

“No trading is allowed along the road from the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple to the Sri Subramaniaswamy Temple, except those which already have the permission of the local authorities,” he said in a statement today.

In addition, Abdul Hamid said only 10 people were allowed to accompany the chariot, namely, five temple committee members and five personnel.

Today, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob urged the public not to move in a procession with the chariot ferrying the statues of Lord Murugan or become spectators on the sides of the road following the movement control order (MCO). — Bernama