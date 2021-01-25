Deputy CM: RM13b needed to improve water quality in Sabah

Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 17, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamsahuri

KINABATANGAN, Jan 25 — An estimated RM13 billion is needed in an effort to improve the water quality in Sabah, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

He said the cost, among others, involved works to replace pipes that are more than 50 years old and fix leaking pipes.

“About 45 per cent of the water piping system in Sabah is still using old pipes... some of these pipes were built during the British colonial era and have never been replaced.

“This can cause harm to the community and what worries me is that the people of Sabah will not be able to enjoy clean water supply if it is not addressed as soon as possible,” he told reporters after inspecting a bridge at Kampung Paris near here, which was badly damaged due to heavy rainfall.

Earlier, Bung Moktar visited the Segaliud Water Treatment Plant in Sandakan which will get a new water pump in two months’ time, replacing the broken ones.

The Sabah Public Works minister said there were also underground water pipes that were damaged due to soil movement which also caused leakage.

As such he said a proper and well-organised water piping system is important to overcome the problem.

Bung Moktar said in order to facilitate the distribution of water supply in Sabah, the state government was planning to replace the surface water intake structures and build a new water reservoir. — Bernama