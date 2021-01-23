Report: Judge on Najib’s case transferred from criminal court, back to civil

On July 28 last year, Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali sentenced Datuk Seri Najib Razak a total of 72 years of prison sentence. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali who convicted former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in July last year will be transferred from Kuala Lumpur criminal court to the civil court.

In a circular issued by the Bar Council to all members of the Bar yesterday, Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Azahar Mohamed directed the transfer of Nazlan from the Kuala Lumpur High Court (Criminal 3) to Kuala Lumpur High Court (NCvC 2), effective March 1.

“The Chief Judge of Malaya, Azahar Mohamed, has extended to us a copy of a directive for change (pertukaran) His Honourable Judge of the High Court of Malaya Bil 2/2021.

“Please be informed that the following placement will take effect on March 1, 2021 (Monday),” said the circular which was provided yesterday.

Malaysiakini reported senior member of the Bar, Syed Iskandar Syed Jaafar saying the transfer in light of Nazlan’s role in presiding over Najib’s RM42 million SRC International corruption trial would raise eyebrows.

According to Syed Iskandar, the transfer could possibly make the public question whether independence of the judiciary is truly being upheld.

“It is strange for such a transfer to only involve a single judge. We should have instead been on the path to independence of the judiciary with Nazlan’s brave decision,” he said as reported by Malaysiakini.

On July 28 last year, Nazlan sentenced Najib a total of 72 years of prison sentence.

On the abuse of power offence, the accused was slapped with a 12-year jail term and fined RM210 million. For the three criminal breach of trust charges, the jail term is 10 years for each offence, and for the three money laundering charges, the jail term is 10 years for each offence. No fines were imposed for the money laundering charges.

However, the former premier would only have to serve 12 years in prison as the judge ordered that the sentences run concurrently.

In the event of a default on the RM210 million fine — which is five times the RM42 million in gratification received by Najib — he would be jailed five more years.

However, Najib’s defence succeeded in obtaining a stay of execution of the sentences, pending disposal of an appeal at the Court of Appeal.

Nazlan was transferred to the criminal court from the commercial division in Aug 2018 taking over Najib’s case from previous judge Justice Mohd Sofian Abd Razak.

Sofian had recused himself from the case after the Malaysian Bar requested it as his brother Pahang state executive councillor and Benta Umno state assemblyman Datuk Seri Mohd Soffi Abdul Razak.

Nazlan is also presiding over Najib and former treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah ongoing criminal breach of trust (CBT) case which is slated to begin in September.

The duo is facing six counts of CBT involving RM6.6 billion.

Nazlan is also set to deliver a decision on former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Samad on February 3.

Isa was charged with nine counts of gratification for himself in cash totalling RM3,090,000 from Ikhwan Zaidel, who is a board member of Gegasan Abadi Properties Sdn Bhd (the company which previously owned MPHS), through Muhammad Zahid for helping to approve the purchase of the hotel by Felda Investment Corp Sdn Bhd (FIC), a subsidiary of Felda.

Another 1MDB-linked case that is pending before Nazlan’s criminal court is the government’s US$340 million forfeiture suit against PetroSaudi International Limited and four others.

On Dec last year, Nazlan has also granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) to former federal territories minister Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor on Dec 7 last year in the accused’s RM1 million corruption case after an appeal from the prosecutors who cited that new developments in the case warranted further investigation.