Health minister praises frontliners for preparedness, tireless service

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba expressed his appreciation for frontliners' hard work. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 23 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba today praised frontliners and especially health staff for their tireless service and dedication in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a brief statement posted on the official Facebook page of the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH), Dr Adham said he had personally witnessed the commitment of health staff, adding that they served the people with love.

“They are also fast and trained to do their best. Thank you. Your sacrifice is huge for this country,” he said after spending over an hour observing operations at the Kulai District Health Centre, today.

Apart from MOH staff, operations at the centre was also assisted by officers and staff from various other government agencies involved in curbing the pandemic. — Bernama