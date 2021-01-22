Covid-19: Education Ministry to arrange separate exam sessions for affected candidates

Education director-general Datuk Habibah Abdul Rahim said the affected candidates would be allowed to sit for the examinations only after they recover from the illness or have completed their quarantine period. — Picture by Farhan Najib

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 22 — The Education Ministry (MOE) will not postpone major examinations, scheduled to begin in February, but will arrange separate sessions for candidates who test positive for Covid-19 or are under mandatory quarantine.

Education director-general Datuk Habibah Abdul Rahim said the affected candidates would be allowed to sit for the examinations only after they recover from the illness or have completed their quarantine period.

“The quarantine period is 14 days and the examinations are usually held longer than that. So, when they have recovered, the candidate can sit for the other papers which are ongoing and the ministry will arrange different sessions for the missed papers,” she said in a virtual news conference here, today.

Habibah said the ministry would provide a different set of examination papers so there is no question of leakage.

“However, we have to ensure the papers are of the same standards. This is very important,” she said. — Bernama

MORE TO COME