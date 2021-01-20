Selangor to include needs of foreign workers when purchasing Covid-19 vaccines, says MB

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari speaks during the PKR Information Convention in Ampang July 26, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Jan 20 — In purchasing Covid-19 vaccines for the state’s residents, the Selangor government will include the foreign workers’ need for vaccination against the virus.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said, in meeting that need, the state government planned to provide the vaccines at affordable prices, especially for factory operators who hired many foreign nationals.

“The state government will buy the vaccines, but we may sell these at a minimal price to the factories to ensure the foreign workers receive the vaccines.

“As the federal government is focusing on the local population, we will be focusing on the locals as well as the foreign workers in need of Covid-19 vaccination,” he told reporters after the announcement on the ‘Pakej Kita Selangor’ at his official residence, here, today.

“If the purchase is successful, the vaccines could be given to the locals for free, hence further reducing the burden of the federal government.

“The state government has also listed out the Covid-19 vaccine suppliers, but this is still under discussion at this stage,” he added.

Amirudin also said that he managed to discuss with the Ministry of Health (MOH) during the visit by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to the Covid-19 Low-Risk Treatment and Quarantine Centre (PKRC) at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS), yesterday and a few matters were agreed upon between both parties.

“However, I will be finalising the matters related to Covid-19 during my official meeting with the MOH next week,” he said.

Last Monday, the Selangor state government stated its intention to purchase about five million doses of Covid-19 vaccines for the state’s people and the effort was welcomed by the federal government and MOH. — Bernama