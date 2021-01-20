Prasarana confirms Tajuddin met with staff before Covid positive test, says will sanitise Bangsar HQ again

In the statement, Prasarana said Tajuddin was in the office on January 18 for a meeting with several senior officers. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Prasarana chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman had met with the company’s staff in the days before he had tested positive today, the public transportation firm confirmed today.

In a statement, Prasarana also said that the company’s headquarters in Bangsar here will undergo a second decontamination exercise today even though the premises had been sanitised two days ago.

In the statement, Prasarana said Tajuddin was in the office on January 18 for a meeting with several senior officers.

“He also entered for a meeting on Tuesday morning (January 19) and went straight to the hospital for testing after knowing that YB Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz was positive for Covid-19,” the company said in a statement today.

Prasarana said that officers and staff under Category B who had close contact with Tajuddin have been instructed to undergo swab tests for Covid-19 today, following confirmation earlier today of Tajuddin’s positive test results for Covid-19.

As for those who are under Category C, they are placed under home quarantine immediately for 10 days until January 29, or until Category B is found to be negative for Covid-19, Prasarana said.

In the same statement, Prasarana said the entire Prasarana Group’s corporate headquarters located at Menara UOA, Bangsar has already undergone comprehensive “deep decontamination” and “sanitisation” to ensure it is free of Covid-19.

“All three floors of the Prasarana Group office at Tower B, Menara UOA have already undergone the sanitisation and ‘deep decontamination’ process on January 18 starting from 3pm.

“Another process of sanitisation and additional ‘deep decontamination’ will be conducted today following new developments,” the company said.

Prasarana said its office is operating as usual according to the National Security Council’s standard operating procedures, with only 30 per cent of the management division allowed to enter, while other staff have been ordered to work from home until the end of the movement control order (MCO) unless they have a need to enter office.

