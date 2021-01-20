Finas: Production companies reminded filming not allowed under MCO

Finas CEO Ahmad Idham Ahmad Nadzri said Finas is calling on production companies filming in the six states which would come under MCO soon to stop their activities and quickly return to their respective home locations. — Picture from Instagram/ahmad_idham

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — The National Film Development Corporation (Finas) is calling on production companies filming in the six states which would come under movement control order (MCO) soon to stop their activities and quickly return to their respective home locations.

Finas chief executive officer Ahmad Idham Ahmad Nadzri said this is to avoid getting into any difficulties as filming is not allowed in areas under MCO.

“Finas is also advising production companies which require to travel interstate to obtain approval from police by attaching the Filming Authentication Certificate (SPP) issued by Finas as a supporting document,” he said in a statement.

Earlier, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the entire country except Sarawak would come under MCO as the government would be enforcing the order in Perak, Kedah, Perlis, Negri Sembilan, Pahang and Terengganu from January 22 to February 4.

Ahmad Idham said Finas would also announced the latest development from time to time via the media and through Finas website at www.finas.gov.my as well as its official Facebook, Instagram and Twitter sites, @FINASMalaysia.

Any enquiries can be channelled directly to Finas Corporate Communications Unit at 03-7968 2182 or email at [email protected]. — Bernama