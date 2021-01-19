Umno MP Nazri Aziz warded for Covid-19 at KB hospital

Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz speaks during a press conference at the Putra World Trade Centre, Kuala Lumpur January 12, 2021. —Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently being treated at the Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab in Kota Baru, Kelantan.

“Yes, I’m positive for Covid-19,” he told Malay Mail when contacted today.

He said he was admitted to the Kota Baru hospital yesterday.

Nazri said he decided to go for a screening after his January 12 news conference at the party headquarters here, which was attended by an Umno blogger Datuk Zaharin Mohd Yasin who announced he had the coronavirus four days later.

Asked why he is at the hospital in Kota Baru, Nazri said: “I went for vacation right after the press conference.”

