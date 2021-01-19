Permai stimulus package proves govt’s commitment to economy, says Perikatan Youth

PKR Youth deputy chief Muhammad Hilman Idham is pictured leaving the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia headquarters in Petaling Jaya February 24, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — The Perikatan Nasional (PN) Youth today welcomed the Malaysian Economic and Rakyat Protection Assistance Package (Permai), saying it proves the Muhyiddin administration’s proactive attitude in addressing economic impact of the movement control order (MCO) 2.0.

Its information chief, Muhammad Hilman Idham expressed confidence that the Permai package will be the catalyst for the country’s economic recovery.

“Direct fiscal injections through various initiatives that protect the welfare of the people and guarantee business survival will have a positive impact on the country’s economy, thus ensuring the wellbeing of the people — especially the youth,” he said in a statement.

Hilman is confident the Permai package will also be a relief for youths, especially those currently unemployed.

“Progressive government initiatives such as the RM1 billion wage subsidy programme, RM1 billion microcredit scheme, RM650 million worth of special Permai grants as well as digital economic campaigns for SMEs and Shop Malaysia Online worth RM300 million will surely inject a positive dynamic to business opportunities — thus opening up opportunities for the youth,” he added.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the Permai package that is worth in excess of RM15 billion yesterday.

Permai will include 22 new initiatives that Muhyiddin said will put money in people’s pockets and ensure the survival of businesses.

The announcement comes after the implementation of the MCO across seven states in Malaysia, starting January 13 until January 26 — which is aimed at curbing the spread of the Covid-19 virus.