‘Genting Cafe’ among nine new Covid-19 clusters reported today in Malaysia

Health officers conduct the Covid-19 antigen rapid test at Laurent Bleu, CMC Centre Cheras January 11, 2021. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has identified nine new Covid-19 clusters in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Pahang, Kelantan, Negri Sembilan, Johor and Sabah.

The new clusters are dubbed the Era Duta and Jalan Nipah construction site clusters in Kuala Lumpur, Taman Tasik Sg Chua cluster in Selangor, Genting Cafe cluster in Pahang, Pulau Lima cluster in Kelantan, Jalan TJ cluster in Negri Sembilan, Jalan Suria cluster in Johor, and the Bukit Bendera and Serga Mahar clusters in Sabah.

MORE TO COME