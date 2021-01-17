NUTP: Stop accusing teachers of ‘makan gaji buta’ during MCO

The public has been urged to stop accusing teachers of getting paid for not doing anything with the implementation of the home-based teaching and learning method during the MCO period. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — The public has been urged to stop accusing teachers of getting paid for not doing anything with the implementation of the home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) method during the movement control order (MCO) period following the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) president Aminuddin Awang said that since the early implementation of the MCO, educators were often labelled with various accusations such as ‘makan gaji buta’ (getting salary for not doing anything), when, in truth, they were trying to do their best.

He said that during the PdPR implementation, many teachers were willing to make sacrifices to ensure that students could attend learning sessions, and while implementing the method, almost all related costs were actually borne by the teachers themselves, especially involving utilities.

“Some teachers sacrifice their own money to subscribe to internet data, and some teachers even create their own studio at home to ensure more interesting teaching sessions,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Education (MOE) in a statement, announced that face-to-face school sessions, starting January 20 nationwide, will only involve students sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Vokasional Malaysia (SVM), Sijil Kemahiran Malaysia (SKM), Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM), Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM), and Malaysian Vocational Diploma (DVM), as well as equivalent international examinations last year.

All primary pupils and students from Form 1 to Form 5 will follow PdPR according to the suitability of teachers and students from January 20.

Acknowledging that face-to-face learning has an impact and achieved objectives when compared with PdPR, Aminuddin said that in the current situation, all parties should accept the fact that PdPR is the only option available.

“We view all problems as challenges, and teachers will do their best within the scope of student ability and suitability. In this case, the teaching and learning process conducted by teachers is based on the ability of students and the availability of resources,” he said.

He also said that cooperation of parents is crucial to ensure that PdPR can be implemented effectively.

MOE has provided a PdPR manual, which covers the approach via online, offline or off-site, either by adopting the learning module or project-based learning, in addition to always striving to ensure that all students have access to learning.

On December 20, Deputy Education Minister Muslimin Yahaya said that a total of 2.699 million PdPR sessions were implemented from Nov 17 to 30, last year, involving teachers and pupils of primary and secondary schools under the MOE nationwide.

Of that number, 64 per cent were held online, 17 per cent offline, and 19 per cent by a combination of both methods. — Bernama