In radio interview, Dr Mahathir says may work with Umno again... on one condition

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad attends the Amanat Perjuangan 2021 event in Shah Alam, December 31, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today he would be open to working with his former party Umno again but with a caveat.

He said party leaders charged in court for any crimes, whether they have been found guilty or not, must step down from leadership roles before he would consider cooperating.

“Yes, yes, they must (step down),” he said during a “live” interview on BFM Radio this morning.

“I will not work with people who are charged in court for crimes, whether they have been found guilty or not,” he added.

Dr Mahathir now heads Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang), his latest political outfit, after he was ousted from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia last year, despite being one of its founding members.

