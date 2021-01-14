Report: Ku Li found positive for Covid-19, warded at UMMC

Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah speaking during an interview with the National Professor Council in this file picture taken on December 24, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah has tested positive for Covid-19, according to Malay broadcaster Astro Awani.

It said the 83-year-old Umno veteran popularly called Ku Li is currently undergoing treatment at the Universiti Malaya Medical Center (UMMC). His condition is reported to be stable.

According to the news portal, Tengku Razaleigh was screened for the virus through the Health Ministry’s close contact tracing. He had been in touch with Nenggiri assemblyman Ab Aziz Yusoff who recently tested positive for the virus.

Several news agencies reported on January 9 that both Ab Aziz and Gua Musang Umno Youth chief Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani tested positive and were taken to the Kuala Krai Hospital in Kelantan for treatment.

Tengku Razaleigh’s officer Lokman Abdul Ghani was also reportedly tested positive and had sought treatment at HospitalKuala Lumpur.

Both Ab Aziz and Azmawi attended the Gua Musang Umno division annual general meeting chaired by Tengku Razaleigh on January 3.