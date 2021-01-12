MAHB: Domestic passenger movement up three-fold in Dec

The introduction of seven new local flight routes boosted domestic passenger movement by three-fold in December 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — The introduction of seven new local flight routes boosted domestic passenger movement by three-fold in December 2020 compared to the preceding month for Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s operations in Malaysia.

In a statement, Malaysia Airports said it was also due to the long holiday season and relaxation of domestic travel restrictions.

Group chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh said over one million passengers travelled domestically via Malaysia Airports’ network of 39 airports last month, providing encouraging signs of air travel recovery.

“Compared to November 2020, the average daily passenger movements in December increased by 50 per cent to about 34,500 with the highest daily domestic movements recorded at 54,000 on Dec 27,” he said.

He noted that airlines such as AirAsia (AK) and Firefly (FY) made a strategic decision to provide new domestic routes in response to Covid-19 market demand.

“With international borders still closed, they are now focusing on enhancing local connectivity between the states especially those with heavily frequented tourist destinations and business hubs. In December alone, the airports saw seven new routes by AK with a frequency of three weekly flights each.

“AK is also looking forward to launch their new route between Kota Kinabalu International Airport (BKI) and Terengganu Airport in February 2021 to further widen its flight options while enhancing the flight connectivity within Malaysia,” he said.

This January, Mohd Shukrie said, local community airline FY will begin its operations at Penang International Airport (PEN), as a second hub.

“Passengers can look forward to three new destinations when flying from PEN which include Senai Airport , Kuching International Airport and BKI. These new flight routes will be operated twice daily,” he said. — Bernama