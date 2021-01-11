Putrajaya bars interstate, inter-district travel for two weeks from Jan 13

The live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speech about the movement control order in Kajang January 11, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — The government will reintroduce the interstate and inter-district travel ban nationwide beginning January 13 as part of measures to contain Covid-19 infections.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin made the announcement today, in a live television address.

He also said that residents in states going under the movement control order (MCO) will be restricted to a 10km radius of their homes.

“Only two household members are allowed to go out and be in the same vehicle. Any individuals who violate this order can be issued a RM1,000 compound,” Muhyiddin announced.

MORE TO COME