Malaysian duo among 42 imported Covid-19 cases in Singapore yesterday

Office workers wearing protective face masks walk in the central business district during the Covid-19 outbreak in Singapore. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 11 — Two Malaysians were among 42 imported cases of Covid-19 reported in Singapore yesterday, with one involving a nine-year-old girl who arrived from Austria.

Labelled as Case 59,155, the dependant’s pass holder who was asymptomatic had her serological test result come back positive, said the republic’s Ministry of Health (MoH) in its full data released here tonight.

The second case involved a 35-year old Malaysian who is a work permit holder.

Labelled as Case 59,145, the ministry said the woman who was asymptomatic, arrived from Malaysia.

Meanwhile, two Singaporeans who returned from Malaysia also tested positive for Covid-19.

As of noon Sunday, the republic reported a total of 42 new cases — all imported — bringing the total number of cases to date to 58,907.

The ministry said 40 of the cases were asymptomatic, and detected through proactive screening and surveillance.

All those detected positive were either placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore. — Bernama