As MCO looms, Najib presses Putrajaya to announce aid for millions being locked down

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court January 6, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — The federal government should announce some financial assistance to sustain the millions of Malaysians who will be left without income due to the renewed movement control order, Datuk Seri Najib Razak said tonight.

Commenting on Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s announcement earlier today, Najib said this should be the minimum to help Malaysians weather the lockdown that will last at least two weeks in all Federal Territories, Penang, Johor, Melaka, Selangor and Sabah staring Wednesday.

“If you want millions to sit quietly at home with no income, at least announce some assistance to lighten their burden,” the former PM said.

“We plead.”

As expected, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin announced this evening that the economically-devastating MCO would return in five states and three federal territories due to Malaysia’s runaway Covid-19 infection rate.

The prime minister disclosed that the country’s health system was near “breaking point” and justified the renewed MCO as necessary to prevent spiralling Covid-19 infections from completely overwhelming Malaysia’s public hospitals.