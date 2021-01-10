PAS minister says Umno MP's withdrawal of support no affect on Perikatan govt

Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said the move by the Barisan Nasional MP did not affect PN’s majority in the Dewan Rakyat.. — Bernama pic

PERMAISURI, Jan 10 — The Perikatan Nasional (PN) government is not affected by Machang Member of Parliament Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakob’s retraction of support for it, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan.

He said the move by the Barisan Nasional MP did not affect PN’s majority in the Dewan Rakyat.

“I got the information about his decision through the media yesterday. I also do not understand his objective or intention (in doing so) in any case the existing government is still legitimate and has enough MPs.

“What is important is that the government has functioned well since it took over the helm (of the country) since March until now. The people also can see that. So we (government) will continue to serve through its organisational structure at all levels,” he said.

Takiyuddin, who is also PAS secretary-general, said this when met by reporters during his visit to the Setiu Sessions and Magistrate courts here today.

Ahmad Jazlan, who is also Kelantan Umno chairman, made the announcement about his withdrawal of support for the PN government at a news conference at the Kelantan Umno Headquarters in Kota Bharu yesterday.

Last Monday, Ahmad Jazlan had announced his resignation as the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) chairman effective January 6 in expressing his dissatisfaction with the PN government.

On January 6, the Umno Supreme Council accepted a motion to sever ties with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) going into the 15th General Election and this is to be brought to the party’s general assembly on Jan 31 for approval.

The 222-seat Dewan Rakyat currently has 220 MPs following the deaths Datuk Hasbullah Osman (BN-Gerik) and Datuk Liew Vui Keong (Warisan-Batu Sapi). The by-elections for the two seats have been called off until further notice due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama