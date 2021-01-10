MAHB mulls over Pangkor Airport runway extension

Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir speaks at a press conference in Perak November 26, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

LUMUT, Jan 10 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) is studying the details of various aspects including the cost to extend the runway of Pangkor Airport in Teluk Dalam, Pangkor Island so that it can resume operation.

Its chairman Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said that the extension of the runway would be made, as MAHB and the government were studying the extension based on the type of aircraft expected to use the facility.

“If the aircraft used is the ATR 72 that can accommodate of up to 70 passengers, then we need to extend the runway in Pangkor,” he told reporters after officiating the ‘Ceria Kembali ke Sekolah #MYAirportCARES’ programme, in collaboration with the Pangkor state constituency service centre, at the 2G Phase Community Hall here today.

Pangkor Airport has been in operation since 1993 with the runway measuring 732 metres long, but its flight operations stopped in February 2014.

It was scheduled to resume operations in October last year but this has been postponed as it is still waiting runway safety and technical inspections.

Asked about preparations in relation to the current situation of Covid-19 infection, Zambry, who is also Pangkor assemblyman, said MAHB was always ready, especially since the airports are the entry points to the country.

“We will engage in continuous discussion with the National Security Council so that the airports are always properly controlled to ensure that any possible Covid-19 infection can be avoided,” he said.

Meanwhile, MAHB Group chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh said that currently total passenger traffic through the airports is between 30 and 40 per cent of normal, and it may decrease at a rate of 10 to 15 per cent if travel restrictions are implemented again.

He also advised the public not to worry if they are at the airport to travel, as MAHB always takes preventive measures against the spread of Covid-19.

At today’s event, a total of 925 underprivileged students from several areas in the Lumut parliamentary constituency received donations in the form of school supplies amounting to RM125,000. — Bernama