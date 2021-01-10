Heed King’s advice to work together in pandemic instead of pushing for GE, union tells politicians

Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in November urged MPs to set aside their political differences amid calls for a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin). ― Picture courtesy of Instagram/Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The Union Network International-Malaysia Labour Centre (UNI-MLC) today reminded politicians of the advice of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to work together while the country is battling Covid-19.

Its president Datuk Mohamed Shafie BP Mammal said pushing for snap elections now would only be detrimental to the country due to the double whammy of the virus infections and the floods.

“Our political leaders are making a mockery out of our beloved Agong’s decree.

“The funny thing about this is, these are the same politicians who swore to abide by the monarch’s decree in the past,” he said in a statement.

He was referencing Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s statement prior to the Budget 2021 announcement last November. Back then, the King urged MPs to set aside their political differences amid calls for a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, whose support remains shaky.

Shafie said UNI-MLC is opposed to holding elections during the pandemic as Malaysians were still struggling with unemployment and financial constraints.

He said the heavy monsoon rains resulting in devastating floods have worsened the situation.

Shafie suggested that the general election be called only after the pandemic has subsided significantly.

“In addition, the government should also wait for the economy to recover, with the unemployment numbers reduced,” he added.

Cracks have reappeared between Umno and Bersatu — the prime minister’s party — in recent days.

An overwhelming number of Umno divisions have clamoured for the party leadership to flex its muscle in the Bersatu-led Perikatan Nasional government or sever ties.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has said 143 out of Umno’s 191 divisions told the party leadership that they did not want to cooperate with Bersatu in the next general election.

Just yesterday, Umno’s Machang MP Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub announced his withdrawal of support for Muhyiddin, leaving the PM ostensibly with only 110 federal lawmakers on his side in the 222-seat Dewan Rakyat, though two seats are currently vacant due to the deaths of their incumbents.