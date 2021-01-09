Four-month-old baby dies at babysitter’s house

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 9 — A four-month-old baby boy died at his babysitter’s house in Precinct 9, here yesterday.

Putrajaya district police chief ACP Mohd Fadzil Ali in a statement today said the 48-year-old babysitter informed that the baby was having a fever with a cold when he was sent to her yesterday.

“When the baby did not respond after she tried to wake him up, the babysitter contacted his mother and the hospital,” he said adding the woman had been taking care of the child for about two weeks.

He said the baby’s body was taken to Putrajaya Hospital for post mortem and a Covid-19 test showed negative result.

Mohd Fadzil said for now the case was classified as sudden death.

He urged those with any information related to the case to contact the Kuala Lumpur Police hotline at 03-2115 9999 or any nearby police station. — Bernama