Zuraida: Housing Ministry allocates RM8.9m to upgrade three tourism locations

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks to reporters after launching her ministry’s community garden pilot project at the Lembah Subang PPR flats in Kuala Lumpur August 15, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Miera Zulyana

PORT DICKSON, Jan 8 — The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) is allocating RM8.9 million for the maintenance and upgrading of tourism facilities in three areas in Selangor, Negri Sembilan and Johor.

Its minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said of the total, RM5 million was for Hulu Selangor, Selangor; Kota Tinggi, Johor (RM2 million) and Port Dickson, Negri Sembilan (RM1.9 million). The move was also to generate income for the respective local authorities (PBT).

She said the funding was provided through the Development Division 1 allocation, namely, for local government small-scale projects with the focus on tourism locations.

“We want to focus on tourism spots that provide revenue for the PBT. In Port Dickson, we are allocating RM1.9 million as it is a tourism area with 11 beaches and themes such as urban, leisure and sports beach.

“For the initial stage, the allocation is for upgrading of stalls, recreational areas and food courts,” she told reporters after attending a meeting with Negri Sembilan’s Penggerak Komuniti Tempatan, here, today.

She said the ministry would also cooperate with the private sector in a bid to develop the beach resort area.

Zuraida, who is also Ampang Member of Parliament, said the 1Malaysia People’s Housing Programme (PR1MA) project comprising 659 houses in Kuala Lukut which had stalled, would resume and was expected to be completed at the end of June.

“The project should have been completed last December but (was stopped) due to the issue of Covid-19 and others. Under the Covid-19 Act 2020, we have 167 days of exemption... God willing, it will be completed on June 30 and we will hand over the keys later,” she explained.

She said the project was 75 per cent completed and fully booked with 80 per cent of the applications having received financing approval from banks.

Meanwhile, Zuraida said RM6.5 million had been allocated to repair the slope in Taman Desa Rusa, here, which was badly affected by the recent landslide. — Bernama