Salahuddin: Umno and Bersatu like 'mysterious lovers', relationship could end anytime

JOHOR BARU, Jan 8 — The current relationship between Umno and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) within the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government can only be described as unstable, with both parties much like lovers entangled in a “mysterious relationship”, said Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

The Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) deputy president said the situation is comparable to a person who is involved with a lover or in scandal where the relationship can be abandoned any time.

“Such a relationship can end at any time when an issue arises between the couple,” said Salahuddin in response to Umno‘s recent supreme council meeting that will see the party continuing to work with Bersatu in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government until the 15th General Election (GE15).

It was widely reported yesterday that the Umno Supreme Council has decided to bring the matter of the party’s tumultuous relationship with Bersatu to a vote at the party’s general assembly on January 31.

Salahuddin, who is also the Pulai MP, said Umno's decision late Wednesday has raised questions about the objective of the party's struggle within the government.

He said this has dashed the people's hopes for a stable government due to the fragility of the ruling PN coalition.

Salahuddin added that political sabotage between Umno and Bersatu would also definitely occur if their “mysterious relationship” carried on.

“How can both parties work together today when they have different goals and agendas for the future?

“One needs to only imagine how both Umno and Bersatu will contest the same seats (for the upcoming general election). Surely issues related to both parties will not be resolved in time.

“The reason is Umno and Bersatu want to build their respective influences and with that, such (political) sabotage can occur openly,” said the former minister in the previous Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration.

“The people expect a stable government to defend them, but Umno‘s decision has caused instability and can be disastrous to the country,” he added.

Clashes between Umno and Bersatu have continued despite their informal alliance to oust the PH administration last February.

Umno members seething at the perceived loss of their privileges under the PN administration, and at their recent divisional meetings, have demanded the party leadership reassert its influence to take charge of government again by contesting all seats in the next general election.

Over the past few days, at least two ministers have voiced their readiness to relinquish their posts should Umno part ways with Bersatu.




