Lawyers: Muda stands by Prasarana allegations, will not apologise to Tajuddin

Muda co-founder Amir Abdul Hadi speaks to the media during a press conference at the Dang Wangi LRT station in Kuala Lumpur January 5, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) said today, through its lawyers, that it does not plan to apologise to Prasarana Malaysia Bhd chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman.

Law firm Azira Aziz and Co added that its client, Muda co-founder Amir Abd Hadi, firmly denies any accusations of slander during a Muda press conference held on January 5 in response to recent allegations surrounding Tajuddin.

“Our client denies the allegations that the title and content of the WA (WhatsApp) invitation were libellous or defamatory in nature.

“Therefore, we understand that our client will not issue any statement in the form of an apology and is ready to face court proceedings at a later date,” read the statement issued today.

On January 5, Muda was served with a letter of demand from Tajuddin.

In it, the Umno MP demanded Muda apologise publicly within 48 hours for allegedly slandering him in public or face legal action, following the party’s press conference earlier that same day highlighting purported discrepancies within the government-linked public transport company.

In response, Amir took to Twitter and reiterated his call seeking an explanation from Tajuddin to Prasarana’s 1.5 million users.

He added that Muda was ready to go to court if its accusations were proved wrong.