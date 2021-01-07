Guan Eng returns verbal volley, tells Annuar Musa to mind his own backyard

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng speaks during a press conference at Wisma DAP in George Town January 7, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 7— An irate DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng today told Tan Sri Annuar Musa not to involve the Opposition party in his personal quarrels with Umno after being told to look at his own backyard.

Responding to Annuar’s tweet yesterday asking Lim to check his backyard as the grass may need trimming, the latter said the Keterah MP was “talking nonsense”.

“I don’t know what fairytale he is trying to share. Is he talking about the grass near the Umno building or at the back of his house?” Lim quipped during a press conference at the Penang DAP headquarters here.

The Bagan MP told Annuar, who was yesterday unilaterally sacked by Umno as secretary-general of both Barisan Nasional and Muafakat Nasional, to concern himself with his own backyard.

“If you want to sell out Umno, don’t drag DAP in, we will take care of our own and you take care of yours, we will not interfere,” Lim said.

He accused Annuar of being without principles and reiterated that DAP has no interest in working with Umno to form a new government.

He also reiterated that Annuar had no basis to claim DAP was trying to team up with Umno to oust the Muhyiddin administration when there has been no discussion involving the DAP leadership.

“Any discussion on this must involve DAP leadership, including me as the secretary-general, and this has never been discussed with me,” Lim said.

In a no-holds barred press conference in Kuala Lumpur yesterday, Annuar accused Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi of colluding with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and DAP to topple the Perikatan Nasional government.