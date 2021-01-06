Vape liquid containing nicotine worth RM1.8m seized in Perlis

PADANG BESAR, Jan 6 — The Malaysian Border Security Agency (AKSEM) in Perlis thwarted an attempt to smuggle out 96,160 bottles of vape liquid containing nicotine estimated to be worth RM1.8 million, here today.

Perlis AKSEM Commander DSP Rodzi Abu Hasan said as a result of three weeks of intelligence, a team of enforcement personnel managed to detain a three-tonne lorry at Jalan Kaki Bukit, Padang Besar at 10.15 am today.

‘We seized 96 boxes containing the vape liquid with nicotine and arrested a 35-year-old local driver,” he told reporters here today.

He said the modus operandi used by the syndicate was to bring the liquid into the state from Kuala Lumpur declaring it as a perfume.

He said the syndicate made the state a transit point before smuggling it into a neighbouring country.

“Intelligence found that the syndicate carried out smuggling activities twice a week and had been operating for five months,” he said.

He said the vape liquid with nicotine of various fruit flavours was sold at a price of RM20.00 and above.

“We do not rule out the possibility that there are several other syndicates that are still active and AKSEM will continue to investigate and track them down,” he said.

Rodzi said the seizure and the lorry driver were handed over to the Pharmacy Enforcement Division of the Health Ministry for further action.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 13 of the Poisons Act 1952 and upon conviction could be punished according to Section 32 (2) of the same Act which is a fine not exceeding RM3,000 or imprisonment not exceeding one year or both. — Bernama