Rain triggers landslide on East-West Highway near Gerik

IPOH, Jan 6 — A landslide triggered by heavy rain has occurred on the East-West Highway five kilometres before the Titiwangsa Rest Area on the approach from the Gerik end, leaving a narrow pathway on the opposite lane for vehicles to pass.

Perak Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Zolkafly Harun said the landslide occurred at 2.45pm and, according to the Public Works Department (JKR) in Hulu Perak, brought down earth from up to 20 metres high of the embankment over a 40-metre stretch.

He advised road users to exercise caution at that stretch of road as only part of a lane was open.

Signages warning of the landslide have been placed on the approaches to the spot, he told Bernama.