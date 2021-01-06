DAP issues show-cause letter to Malim Nawar rep allegedly seeking to join MCA

Malim Nawar assemblyman Leong Cheok Keng speaks to reporters during a press conference in Ipoh September 11, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Malim Nawar assemblyman Leong Cheok Keng who has been critical of the Perak DAP leadership has been issued a show-cause letter by the party disciplinary committee.

Its chairman Chong Chieng Jen said the committee is asking Leong to explain himself over news reports that he has applied to join political foe MCA.

“Under the party constitution, a DAP member ceases to be one if he becomes a member of another political party,” he said in a statement.

He said even applying to be a member of another party is regarded as betraying DAP and that its constitution empowers action against members whose conduct is detrimental to the party interest/

“The Disciplinary Committee awaits the response from Leong Cheok Keng and will act accordingly,” Chong said.

Several Chinese-language news outlets have reported that several Perak assemblymen, including Leong, were planning to abandon DAP.

Malay Mail has reached out to Leong for comment.

Leong had criticised Perak DAP chief Nga Kor Ming last month during the state mentri besar impasse, questioning the Aulong assemblyman’s readiness to work with nemesis Umno to form a new state government.

Malaysiakini reported Leong saying that Nga’s choice to work with Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi whom he had once described as a thief, was unacceptable.