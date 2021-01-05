Umno won’t work with DAP or PKR, says Khairy

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur January 5, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Umno’s Khairy Jamaluddin emphatically said that there will be no cooperation between his party and DAP or PKR amid speculations that the parties may team up to take down the Bersatu-led federal government.

He said the decision was made by the Umno supreme council.

“It is the decision of the Supreme Council that there will be no cooperation with DAP or PKR. I agree with that decision,” the science, technology and innovation minister told reporters at Parliament today.

The political grapevine has been awash with rumours that Umno might partner the two Opposition parties to reclaim its pole position in government after rifts with its informal ally Bersatu.

The political upheaval today resulted in the abrupt sacking of Tan Sri Annuar Musa as secretary-general to both Barisan Nasional (BN) and Muafakat Nasional, an alliance it has with PAS.

Khairy declined to comment on Annuar’s removal when asked.

“Well, the appointment of the secretary-general of BN is the sole prerogative and discretion of the BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“That is within his rights to change the secretary-general. Whether fair or not it is a political question which will be answered in a couple of days,” he said.

Khairy also sidestepped when asked if Annuar’s removal signalled instability within Umno.

He acknowledged that there were differing views in the party but said such a situation was common in all political parties.

“There’re various and differing views in Umno now just as any other party, but we will be guided by the decision of the supreme council.

“At the end of the day, we are a political party, we have the highest decision-making body, the supreme council. If you don’t agree to that, you can leave the party,” he added.

Clashes between Umno and Bersatu have continued despite their informal alliance to oust the Pakatan Harapan administration last February.

Umno members seething at the perceived loss of their privileges under the PN administration, and at their recent divisional meetings these past few days, have demanded the party leadership reassert its influence to take charge of government again by contesting all seats in the next general election.