Ex-CEO: Najib ran the show at 1MDB, resistance to any requests futile

Former 1MDB chief executive officer Mohd Hazem Abdul Rahman is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on January 5, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak as the then prime minister was the one who ultimately ran the show for 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), which was owned by the government, the company’s former CEO told the court today.

Testifying as the 10th prosecution witness against Najib in a criminal trial, 1MDB’s ex-CEO Mohd Hazem Abd Rahman today dismissed the idea that he could have resisted any directives by Najib if they went against the company’s interests, suggesting that this would not be how the situation would be in reality.

During the 1MDB trial today, Najib’s lead defence lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah sought to use the 1MDB Memorandum and Articles or Association (M&A), or the company’s constitution, to argue that it was the board of directors that ran the company instead of Najib in his various roles as then finance minister or on behalf of the company’s shareholder MOF Inc.

MOF Inc is owned by the Finance Ministry, and Najib had as then finance minister signed off on approvals for 1MDB affairs on behalf of the shareholder.

Shafee went on to say that Article 6(e) of the company constitution had stated MOF Inc is a separate legal entity from 1MDB, and that MOF Inc shall not be responsible for the obligations and liabilities of the company.

“If the company through the board of directors blunders, invests wrongly, pays to wrong people, siphon money out — you know whatever happened in 1MDB, here it says the MOF Inc shall not be responsible for the obligations and finances of the company.

“See, he doesn’t run the company, he is a mere shareholder. The point I’m trying to make is crystallised here. You are aware of these provisions I pointed out to you?” Shafee asked.

Hazem then agreed that he was aware of the provisions, based on his reading of the company’s constitution today, but said he did not know them in detail previously.

Shafee then continued to insist that Hazem would have known he could turn down Najib’s requests on 1MDB, but Hazem only accepted that this would be true only on paper based on the 1MDB company constitution and would not be feasible in reality.

Shafee asked: “You should know as CEO. Doesn’t this Article tell you, assuming the shareholder MOF Inc, which the PM being minister of finance would be the alter ego, if he tells you something wrong and you think ‘hey, this is not right with the company’, you are not supposed to obey his instructions, because that’s against the interest of the company?”

Hazem then cited the company constitution of 1MDB: “Based on this, yes.”

Shafee: You can only base on this M&A? It is your company’s constitution.

Hazem: Based on the M&A, yes. But based on real life, the shareholder is the government and the shareholder running the show is the PM, that’s a different story.