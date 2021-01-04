Search on for woman, daughter swept away by floodwaters in Pahang

Clifford High School in Lipis, Pahang, almost submerged in floodwaters after heavy rains fell for more than three days, January 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Jan 4 — Fire and rescue personnel are searching for a woman and her daughter who were swept away by floodwaters after a boat they were in capsized in Sungai Jelai in Kampung Bertang, Lipis, 248km from here, after being struck by strong currents.

Rozi Omar, 52, and Zakirah Ahmad Husin, 19, were swept away by the currents which hit the boat in which Rozi’s husband Ahmad Husin Mad Aris, 52, and another daughter, Nur Aina, 23, were also travelling, said Pahang Fire & Rescue Department Zone Three head Shahrulnizam Nasir.

“It is learned that the incident happened at about noon when the family was going to check on their flooded house,” he said.

Shahrulnizam said Ahmad Husin and Nur Aina saved themselves but not Rozi and Zakirah, he said, adding that a representive of the Kampung Bertang Village Committee alerted the department of the incident. — Bernama