Report: Majority of Umno grassroots leaders snub cooperation with Bersatu

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Most of the United Malay National Organisation (Umno) grassroots division leaders rejected any sort of cooperation with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) ahead of GE15, Utusan Malaysia reported.

It was understood that 189 out of 191 Umno divisions brought up the motion of rejection in yesterday’s meetings held nationwide.

The Malay daily reported that only two, each in Kelantan and Perlis accorded the cooperation between the two Malay parties.

The index confirmed Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Puad Zarkashi's claim that 145 divisions refused to continue the cooperation.

The outcome of the meetings involving all Umno wings that ended yesterday provided a certain perspective towards the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

In the Utusan Malaysia report, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that 143 out of 193 Umno division leaders refused to work with Bersatu after a survey conducted via WhatsApp.

“As Umno president, I respect the decision of the 143 division heads to be formally made a motion at the divisional representative level, meaning that it is a motion that must be studied and accepted by Umno Malaysia,” he was quoted saying while launching Bagan Datuk Umno division meeting yesterday.

Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has affirmed the party‘s decision not to join PN on August 2, saying that the decision was made collectively by its leadership and also reflected its grassroots.