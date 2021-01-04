Ministry mobilises volunteer patrol scheme in flood-hit areas around the country

Children are seen playing near a flooded area in Kota Tinggi, Johor, January 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 4 — The Ministry of National Unity (KPN) has mobilised 1,187 Volunteer Patrol Scheme (SRS) machinery in flood-hit Rukun Tetangga neighbourhoods, especially in Johor, Pahang, Terengganu, Perak, Selangor and Kelantan.

It was to help ensure the safety of property left by flood victims who were evacuated to Temporary Relief Centres (PPS) and to ensure that no victims were stranded in flood areas, it said.

“Patrols by SRS are conducted daily through a rotation of three shifts and involve at least five people on each shift,” KPN said in a statement today.

Its minister, Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique, in the same statement, said the SRS patrol operation was in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) stipulated by the National Security Council and the Ministry of Health.

Halimah also instructed SRS machinery nationwide to be prepared to carry out security control duties in other areas that might be affected by floods.

KPN said Unity Squad teams in all relevant districts were also instructed to be involved in the Flood Disaster Initial Aid Operations conducted by other agencies.

“Assistance by the Unity Squad involves the evacuation of the victims to PPS, rescue of property, delivery of necessities and cleaning of the victim’s house,” according to the statement. — Bernama