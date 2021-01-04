Johor MACC nabs quartet over probe into ‘meat cartel’ scandal

All detainees, aged between 39 and 50, were arrested at the Johor MACC office last night to assist in the ongoing investigation. — AFP pic

JOHOR BARU, Jan 4 — The Johor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested four individuals, namely, director and employees of a frozen meat importing company on suspicion of being involved in corrupt activities on the issue of smuggling frozen raw materials into the country.

According to a source, all detainees, aged between 39 and 50, were arrested at the Johor MACC office last night to assist in the ongoing investigation.

The source also said that the MACC viewed this issue seriously because it involved public interest, especially Muslims in the country and the investigation was conducted under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

“The cooperation of several agencies such as the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP), the Department of Veterinary Services, the Department of Malaysian Quarantine Inspection Services (Maqis) and the Customs Department have been obtained and meat importing companies have also been identified,” the source said.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias when contacted confirmed the arrest and all detainees will be brought to the Magistrate's Court this morning for a remand application. — Bernama