Floods claim third victim, three others still missing

An aerial view of Fire and Rescue personnel conducting search and rescue (SAR) operations in Kluang, Johor, January 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — The floods that hit several states has claimed another life today, while three others are feared drowned.

Ikmal Hakimi Mahasan, 20, a student of Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) who was reported missing yesterday was found drowned in Kampung Bentong, here, this afternoon.

He is the third to have died in the floods, after Halijah Majid, 59, was found drowned last Saturday after she fell into a drain in Kampung Contoh near Kluang, Johor. Muhamad Amsyar Mohd Zamri, 5, drowned after falling into Sungai Jerong Bikam in Sungkai, Perak, yesterday.

Meanwhile, Rozi Omar, 52, and her daughter Zakirah Ahmad Husin, 19, are feared drowned after the boat they were in sank in Sungai Jelai, Kampung Bertang in Lipis, Pahang while on their way back to their home. Her husband and another child who were also with them, managed to escape to safety.

So far, another victim, Md Rajihan Junaidi, 28, who went missing after he was swept away by the currents while in a Proton Waja car at Batu 18, Jalan Batu Pahat-Mersing, Kahang near Kluang, Johor, last Saturday, is still not found.

Presently the five states which have been hit by floods following heavy rains are Johor, Terengganu, Perak, Kelantan and Selangor and as of this evening, the situation has only improved in Johor which saw a drop in the number evacuees at the relief centres, while the number has remained unchanged in Kelantan.

Though the number of evacuees in Johor has decreased, the situation in Kota Tinggi is still worrying as the town centre has been inundated with water up to two-metres-deep and some people are still left stranded.

According to Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Hussin Zamora, the floods in the town area were also caused by high tide in Sungai Kota Tinggi on Saturday and this is expected to last until Wednesday.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department today predicted severe weather with heavy rains expected to continue until tomorrow in Terengganu, Pahang and Johor.

Meanwhile, the East Coast Expressway (LPT1) stretch at KM 198 between Gambang and Sri Jaya was reopened to vehicles after the water receded but another stretch KM84.6-KM84.7 was closed today.

Meanwhile, Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah advised the public not to share pictures or videos of major floods which had occurred in the past as this could cause panic among the public. — Bernama