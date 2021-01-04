Flood victims in Pahang, Johor to get food aid, says ministry

A resident’s house is seen flooded after heavy rain fell for more than three days during an air survey with the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) in Raub, Pahang, January 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) will distribute food aid through the Malaysia Food Bank programme to flood victims in Pahang and Johor.

KPDNHEP’s Secretariat of Distributive Trade and Services Industry chief assistant director, Muslimum Md Yusof said the State and District Disaster Management Secretariat at the two states would coordinate the food distribution so that the aid reaches the target group.

“The selection of the Food Bank locations will be coordinated by the State and District Disaster Management Secretariat, in addition, to the cooperation of relevant agencies so that the food aid reaches the recipients,” he said when contacted through the Malaysia Petang Ini programme which was broadcast live on Bernama TV.

“Meanwhile, in the same programme, Malaysian Meteorological Department director-general, Jailan Simon said low rainfall was predicted in Pahang and Johor tomorrow compared to today.

He, however, said that rain was expected to continue to hit the two states due to the ongoing North-east Monsoon season until mid-January.

“We also expect heavy rain in Sarawak. In Pahang and Johor, we expect the situation to calm down in mid-January while in Sarawak in mid-February,” he said.

He added yellow alert level weather warning was issued in Terengganu and Kelantan. Heavy rains lashed several areas in both the states.

The continuous rain since last Saturday has caused several areas in Johor and Pahang to be flooded which has so far claimed two lives.

The Malaysia Petang Ini programme titled “Bencana Banjir and Bantuan Food Bank” (Flood Disaster and Food Bank Assistance) was hosted by Wan Syahrina Wan Ab Rahman and Shuhaimi Mohamed. — Bernama