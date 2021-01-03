TNB shuts down 91 substations due to floods in Pahang, Johor

TNB has temporarily shut off power supply to 91 substations in Pahang and Johor as a result of floods caused by continuous downpours. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has temporarily shut off power supply to 91 substations in Pahang and Johor as a result of floods caused by continuous downpours.

TNB in a statement announced that 67 substations in Jengka, Maran, Jerantut and Raub in Pahang as well as 24 substations in Johor Bahru, Kulai, Johor Jaya, Kota Tinggi and Kluang in Johor have been shut down to ensure the safety of customers.

“Out of 24 substations shut down in Johor, 13 of them are being temporarily supplied with electricity using portable generators and the resumption of electricity, whether permanent or temporary, will only be done when the situation is deemed safe.

“A total of 2,300 users in Pahang and 3,900 users in Johor are still without power and TNB is doing its best to restore power supply while considering the safety of consumers and TNB staff,” the statement read.

According to the statement, TNB operations rooms in Johor and Pahang were activated today to monitor the situation and to channel updated information regarding power supply.

Consumers in flood areas are advised to always obey the authorities if asked to evacuate and to contact the TNB Careline at 15454 regarding any TNB installations that have fallen or collapsed.

The public is also advised to be careful when using electric equipment if their premises are flooded and to avoid touching electric items or switches with wet or damp hands as it might lead to being electrocuted.

“After the floods have receded, consumers are urged to engage the services of wiring contractors registered with the Energy Commission to inspect the wiring at their premises,” the statement read. — Bernama