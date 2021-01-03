Several roads in Kota Tinggi affected by floods

KOTA TINGGI, Jan 3 — Several roads in the district have been flooded following continuous rain in the past two days, said Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Hussin Zamora.

He said some roads were totally inundated while others are still accessible to vehicles and road users.

“Jalan Sungai Sayung-Bandar Tenggara (near the SAJ Sungai Sayung water treatment plant) has been closed to all vehicles since 1.15am with a 300-metre stretch being under 0.5 metres of water,” he told reporters here today.

In addition, two 500-metre stretches at Ladang Siang Bandar Penawar and Lok Heng Mawai were under 0.2 to 0.34 metres of water, and were only accessible to heavy vehicles and four wheel drive vehicles.

Meanwhile, Hussin said the Johor Bahru-Mersing road near Ladang Getah Malaysia (LGM) was only accessible to heavy vehicles while the Semangar Dalam road near Jalan Kota Tinggi-Kulai near the bridge is still accessible to all vehicles.

“The affected areas at Jalan Tun Sri Lanang (Kota Tinggi town centre) and Jalan Mersing-Kota Tinggi were inundated but were still open to all vehicles,” he said.

Hussin added that the police have stationed several personnel at the affected areas to control the situation and to advise road users to obey instructions issued by the authorities.

He added that the police will continue to patrol residential areas to deter crime and to advise the public to not play in floodwaters to avoid any untoward incidents.

The public can obtain updates on the flood situation in Kota Tinggi by contacting the Kota Tinggi PDRM operations room at 07-8832158. — Bernama