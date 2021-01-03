Report: Pulai Umno signs resolution urging party leaders to quit Perikatan, effectively forcing GE15

Pulai Umno division chief Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said delegates at the annual general meeting last Friday had decided that it would be in the best interests of the party to leave the PN administration. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Pulai Umno members have reportedly signed a resolution urging party leaders to quit the Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration and immediately force a general election.

Talking to news portal Free Malaysia Today (FMY), Pulai Umno division chief Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said delegates at the annual general meeting last Friday had decided that it would be in the best interests of the party to leave the PN administration before it is blamed for the administration’s supposed failure to govern the nation effectively.

In the resolution sighted by the news portal, it was stated that PN’s top leaders were insincere and some had even caused the downfall of the Barisan Nasional administration.

“These senior PN leaders were the same ones who worked with Pakatan Harapan (PH) to bring down the Umno-led Barisan Nasional in the 14th general election (GE14).

“After that, it was this same set of leaders who became traitors and played their friends out in PH to cause its downfall, resulting in 22 months of torture for Malaysians.

“Now after 10 months of being in the leadership while riding on our backs, we see their insincerity. We can see their connivance, moving quietly and openly attacking Umno, from all angles, proving their dishonesty and not one of a loyal partner.

“We fear Umno will be made the black sheep for their failures. Therefore, the time has come for us to part and continue our political battle in the spirit of Barisan Nasional (BN).

“With this, we also resolve that the traditional Parliament seat of Pulai and Kempas state constituency be contested by Umno/Barisan Nasional in the next (general) election,” the declaration, as sighted by FMT, read.

Nur Jazlan stated that while PN needs the most support, this would come at the expense of Umno who would lose out on non-Malay votes.

Nur Jazlan then pointed out that it is better for Umno to seek partners such as DAP and PKR to garner non-Malay votes.

“So it is better for us to look at other options like PKR or DAP to secure the non-Malay votes,” he was quoted as saying.

Nur Jazlan also stated that Umno’s political cooperation with PAS under the Muafakat Nasional banner would collapse if it left PN.

“Anyway PN is made up of PAS, Bersatu and two insignificant Sabah parties. It is very lopsided and it cannot get non-Malay support in Sarawak too.

“If Umno stays with PN, we would be lending them votes but lose the non-Malay votes because they have rejected PAS and (Prime Minister) Muhyiddin Yassin’s PPBM,” he said.

Nur Jazlan also stated that the PN government is incapable of addressing critical issues, including the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also stated that PAS ministers and the Kedah Mentri Besar are perceived as incompetent by the public.

“Muhyiddin unilaterally decided on the Emergency move, without even discussing and getting the permission of the largest party Umno.

“This resulted in BN getting blamed for the failure too,” Nur Jazlan said, referring to the proposal by the prime minister in October that was rejected by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“This is why we need a general election soon to reset Parliament. We cannot afford to lose the non-Malay votes or even Malay votes. The longer the PN government is in power, Umno will be tainted by its association with them.”