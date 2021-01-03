No Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry officials involved in meat cartel scandal, says minister

Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 13, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi has denied that anyone within his ministry is involved in the recent meat cartel scandal.

Mingguan Malaysia reported him as saying that he supports the establishment of a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to look into the matter.

“Having said that, I wish to state that no ministry official ever abetted or conspired with any import company or meat supplier in the scandal,” Nanta was quoted as saying in an interview.

He reiterated that the ministry is fully committed to curbing any activities involving the misuse of the Islamic Development Department’s (Jakim) halal logo particularly for imported frozen meat products.

“For the record, investigations have produced two cases under Paragraph 8 of the Trade Descriptions Act 2011 (Halal Regulation and Certification) and Section 5 of the same Act.

“Thus far, confiscations by the ministry include 10,876 boxes of various kinds of frozen meat, with an estimated value of RM3.5 million in both cases,” Nanta said.

The minister said the government has established a special committee involving several agencies to monitor the issue.

“We formed the Halal Legislative and Enforcement Committee, which includes Jakim and the various state Islamic councils, to enforce halal standards, including the issue of false halal certification.

“Other agencies include the Customs Department, the Quarantine and Inspection Services Department and the Veterinary Department to monitor the issue,” Nanta said.