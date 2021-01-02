Wan Junaidi calls on relevant authorities to conduct thorough investigation of Triso tragedy in Sarawak

Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the investigation should include evaluating the safety feature and procedure of the jetty and the ferries as well, particularly on movements of passengers and vehicles. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Jan 2 ― Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has called on relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation on the Triso ferry jetty tragedy.

He said the investigation should include evaluating the safety feature and procedure of the jetty and the ferries as well, particularly on movements of passengers and vehicles.

He stressed that it was important to have a proper safety standard operation procedure (SOP) and adequate safety features available at public facilities like this.

“They need to look at all angles concerning safety so that movements of vehicles and passengers, namely during embarking and disembarking process, can be done safely.

“They need to have a traffic controller to coordinate movement of vehicles entering and exiting the ferry.

“In addition, I also feel that staff working at the jetty should also be given proper training on safety and rescue so that they are able to act swiftly and effectively during cases of emergency such as this in order to be able to save lives,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Junaidi Tuanku offered his sincere condolences to the family of the nine drowning victims of Triso ferry jetty tragedy in Batang Lupar, Sarawak.

“As a former Member of Parliament of Batang Lupar, I can’t help but feel sad over this unfortunate incident, which took place at the start of a new year ― a time where most of us are still very much in a festive mood,” he said. ― Borneo Post