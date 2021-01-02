Umno veep says party will not be part of ‘weak, directionless’ Perikatan in GE15

Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin also claimed that PN is incapable of attracting the support of non-Malays. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin has reportedly said today that Umno will not be part of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition come the 15th general election (GE15).

Malaysiakini reported the Umno vice-president claiming that this is because PN is a purportedly “weak” coalition that does not have a clear direction, and Umno will instead remain as member in Barisan Nasional and Muafakat Nasional.

“Umno is very clear on its position - strengthening Muafakat is the priority, and Umno will [currently] be part of PN.

“The main reason is PN doesn’t have any strength in defending the interest of Malays and Islam. That role is led by Muafakat,” he said during the Pasir Gudang Umno division annual general meeting.

Khaled also claimed that PN is incapable of attracting the support of non-Malays, describing the two or three non-Malay ministers in PN as merely “ornaments”.

In comparison, Khaled said BN is relevant to Malaysia’s multi-ethnic society, purportedly as its modern ideology, consensus-based decision making, and administrative style have modernised Malaysia.

“Moreover, PN is formed ad hoc among MPs, without referring to party members, without a clear ideology or a strategic mission for Malaysia,” he said.

Khaled added that Umno also needs BN to manage the needs of non-Malays and the people of Sabah and Sarawak, stressing that no party can form a government without the support of all ethnic groups.

The Pasir Gudang Umno division was among 121 Umno divisions holding their AGMs this weekend. Another 30 divisions will hold their meeting in the next week.