MOE: All educational institutions to open according to 2021 academic calendar

This opening involves educational institutions nationwide, including in areas which are placed under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO). — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — All educational institutions under the Ministry of Education (MOE), as well as private educational institutions (IPS) registered with the ministry, which includes international schools, will be opened according to the 2021 academic calendar.

MOE, in a statement today, said that the opening dates can be referred to at www.moe.gov.my/takwim, while for the IPS, the dates are subject to the institutions’ respective academic calendar.

“This opening involves educational institutions nationwide, including in areas which are placed under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO),” it said.

It also stressed that the operation of all educational institutions is subject to the Management and Operation of Teacher Education Institute and Matriculation College in New Norms Guidelines.

The MOE will always monitor the current situation of the operation of educational institutions together with the Ministry of Health and the National Security Council to ensure that the health and safety of educational institutions continue to be given priority, it said. — Bernama