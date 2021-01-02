Malaysians ring in first day of 2021 with record high in MCO violations

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said 1,352 individuals were issued compounds while 32 were remanded and four individuals were released on bail.. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — The first day of 2021 yesterday saw 1,388 individuals detained for violating the Movement Control Order (MCO), the highest number of violations in a day thus far, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Out of the total, 1,352 individuals were issued compounds while 32 were remanded and four individuals were released on bail.

“The offences include entertainment outlet activities (623), failure to maintain physical distancing (424), not wearing face masks (137), failing to prepare equipment to record customers’ details (118) and other offences (86),” he said in a statement on the development of Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) today.

He added that a task force led by the Royal Malaysia Police conducted 48,316 checks to monitor and enforce the MCO standard operating procedures (SOPs) throughout the country yesterday.

A total of 95 illegal immigrants were detained while 105 roadblocks were conducted yesterday under Op Benteng.

He stressed that the government will take stern action against any party that tries to cross the country’s borders illegally.

Meanwhile, as of yesterday, 93,312 individuals returned home through international border entry points, with 7,547 individuals undergoing the mandatory quarantine process while 540 individuals were sent to hospitals for treatment.

Touching on details regarding daily necessities, Ismail Sabri said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry enforcement personnel conducted 604 checks on 11 types of items at retailers (445), wholesalers (128) and manufacturers (31) yesterday.

“As a whole, the supply of necessities is adequate and capable of sustaining domestic needs and is easily available,” he said.

He, however, advised manufacturers and the public to practise self-discipline, including maintaining physical distancing and personal hygiene especially when buying necessities. — Bernama