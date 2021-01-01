Time for political reset with mature democracy, fair elections, Opposition MPs tells Perikatan govt

Malaysia should be promoted as a united country with citizens of all colours who are able to practice their religions in peace. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — A group of MPs had called for a political reset this year and chided the current Perikatan Nasional (PN) government for being obsessed with power.

In a joint statement, they said the country and its people are suffering from job cuts, depreciated income and unemployment whereas the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition and the prime minister are obsessed with solidifying power with calls for snap polls this year.

The group pointed out that the government has not been able to curb the spread of Covid-19 as Malaysia ended 2020 with a record daily high of 2,525 cases.

“Most forecasts show that 2021 is going to be another if not more challenging year. Politicians from both sides of the political divide must arrive at an amicable solution to the current impasse to provide political stability that will bring us out from Covid-19 health and economic crisis.

“The prime minister and the leaders of PN should stop being obsessed with snap polls. The country does not need another general election as we struggle to contain the spread of Covid-19 and manage its economic impact.

“We must remember that people come before power,” the statement read.

The group said there should be clear lines of who they can work with and who they cannot work with as they still have 108 MPs who did not defect, even though it would have brought them a lot of gains.

They insisted on having clean governance and work in harmony with integrity, justice and competency.

According to the group, one of the issue that should be focused on is to promote Malaysia as a united country with citizens of all colours who are able to practice their religions in peace.

“We must develop a mature democracy with freedom of expression as well as fair elections, a low-carbon society to protect nature and ensure to develop a morally, ethically and caring society with strong family values.

“When the light shines in the darkness, the darkness cannot overcome it. Let’s still believe in the power of doing the right thing together.

“In year 2021, let’s reset and rise!” the group said.

The statement was signed by Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (Muar), Datuk Azis Jamman (Sepanggar), Hannah Yeoh (Segambut), Yeo Bee Yin (Bakri), Baru Bian (MP for Selangau), Maszlee Malik (Simpang Renggam), Sivarasa Rasiah (Sg Buloh), Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (Pulai), Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah (Kubang Pasu), Teo Nie Ching (Kulai) and Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis (Kota Belud).