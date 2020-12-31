Death threat against Ayob Khan made in anger, says IGP

File picture shows Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador addressing members of the press at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre July 7, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — An individual who threatened to kill Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay only uttered the threats in anger and meant to do nothing more than that, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He said such acts, however, were still against the law because any threat directed to someone was a crime.

“The Royal Malaysian Police will detain and charge those who are involved (in threatening someone). As such, I advised Ayob Khan to be cautious. I myself am cautious as I too have received death threats,” he told Bernama at Bukit Aman here.

Abdul Hamid said that whatever the threats may be, he was ready to face them.

It was previously reported that the Johor police was investigating a death threat made against Ayob Khan that was believed to involve three Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) members.

In other developments, Abdul Hamid said the new mobile police vehicle (MPV) team vests that could withstand stabs and were bulletproof was a step taken by the police to reduce the injuries among the police force.

“All this while, vests have been supplied but they are worn out with age. So with these new high tech bulletproof vests, they are lighter and better. The police will continue to try to seek allocation from the Home Ministry to procure these vests.

“Besides bulletproof vests, I have requested that those under my supervision be supplied with body cameras and taser guns so that they can perform their duties safer and more efficiently,” he said.

Abdul Hamid said he wanted to reduce injuries among police personnel who execute arrests or operations.

“I welcome the fact that allocation was received to buy these new vests. They will be used by the MPV patrol personnel because they are the ones who are on the ground and at the incident scenes. They deserve to be prioritised to receive these vests.

“Currently, it is still in progress and the police will continue to remind the Home Ministry that we really need them,” he said. — Bernama